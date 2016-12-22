‘Tis the Season of Giving as Modeled by Maine Teens

According to the Alzheimer’s Association more than 26,000 Maine people are living with Alzheimer’s. Recently three Maine teens were honored for making a difference, in the lives of people with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

The students from Kennebunk High School founded Project Playback to help stimulate the hearts and minds of Alzheimer’s and dementia patients through music therapy. The teens interviewed patients and family members at a local elderly care home to create personalized music playlists on donated mp3 players.

The project originated from a school-based community activity as part of the Middle School of the Kennebunks International Baccalaureate program.

Project Playback was recently honored as part of the U.S. Cellular Future of Good program which recognizes youth who are making a positive impact in their community. U.S. Cellular will provide Project Playback with $10,000!

The New York Stock Exchange will be welcoming U.S. Cellular executives and

Jason Albaum, Colby Ellis and Juli Ennis (from Project Playback) as they help ring the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange this afternoon at 4:00 PM .

Below is the link to the livestream of the closing bell ceremony.

Currently, the students are serving Kennebunk Center for Health and Rehabilitation, but have three new kits that they hope to deploy soon. So if you are interested in getting involved please contact Project Playback: GET INVOLVED.