The First Viral Video of 2017!

Adidas May Not Have Paid For This Commercial But the Internet Loves it!

A German student created an emotionally charged commercial that people can’t get enough of including me!

A 26-year-old student filmmaker, Eugen Merher, attempted to shop an unsolicited Adidas commercial but was turned down. The commercial shows an elderly former marathon runner who lives in a retirement home. The former runner appears sad and withdrawn and tries to lace up his running shoes to no avail.

The commercial shows that once a runner always a runner.

Enjoy: