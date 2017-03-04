Inclusive and Welcoming Signs are Popping Up In Yards

Every runner has a favorite route. Whether it’s an out and back, a rugged trail, a town loop or maybe an unpaved backroad getaway but if you run you’ve got a favorite. I’ve been running my favorite loop for almost 20 years, and I know the scenery as well as the back of my hand.

The news and the political climate right now is filled with hate and bigotry, and on my weekend run recently I came across something I’ve never seen: homemade lawn signs featuring phrases like, “Hate Bad, Love Good” – “Unite Against Hate” and other inclusive and accepting phrases.

As I ran down the road there were several houses with homemade signs and not just on one street.

I’m used to political signs, but these brought tears to my eyes! As a parent and educator, I hope I’m preparing our future generations to be accepting of one another in an ever-changing diverse world.

This past February school break, I visited family in the Greater Metropolitan DC area, and while on a run through my niece’s neighborhood I saw the following sign posted on many front lawns.

Maine and the nation are in the midst of a toxic discussion on how we should treat one another, but the trend of globalization will continue with or without walls and limitations on immigration. Fortunately, the Maine Learning Results Guiding Principles state: A responsible and involved citizen understands and respects diversity.

As I continued on my run, I thought how important it is to help students embrace diversity. If students learn to successfully collaborate with a person, who doesn’t look like them, or doesn’t share the same opinions as them, or maybe doesn’t speak the same language, their opportunities for future success will be significantly expanded. Therefore, I’ll be teaching and leading keeping inclusivity and compassion as my guides.